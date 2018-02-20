When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

Opinion / Letters

Dear,Kkkkkk hayibo impilo inzima bakithi! So the former unstoppable first lady Grace is crying daily due to emotional harassment!My fellow countrymen believe me I don't condone harassment of other people by fellow beings for whatever reason! However, the revelation by RGM that the once iron lady of Zimbabwe is being harassed hence crying day in day out made me laugh my lungs out. Surely the entire revelation by the disposed leader is devoid of truth to say the least. Forgive me maybe he was dreaming or hallucinating.On his persona RGM is a ruthless sadist. To back my claim dear reader, check how he ascended to power, the way he annihilated those in his path. The worst lie is the claim that he worked very well with the humble, icon Dr Joshua Nkomo. Most of us know how this son of the soil was haunted and hunted by RGM. For purposes of not opening healing wounds I won't venture into the details.The claim on lack of democracy is absurd. The whole world knows knows that really democracy and freedom of expression never visited Zimbabwe under his rule. Instead Cde RGM tell us who killed, raped and maimed those who dare oppose you. Tell us what happened to the gallant freedom fighter Lookout Masuku (rip), to Talent Chiminya, Dzamara and many others! Who imposed POSA and AIPA?As for the credibility of the forthcoming elections.... Nobody but yourself can say it better for you were the mastermind, chief architect of rigging elections and evening usurping power when you were a clear loser. You never held free, fair and credible elections... maybe that was your dream. Tell the world how lost elections to Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai (rip) but denied him the keys to State house saying Zimbabwe was brought by the gun! So why crying foul when the same gun removed you from power?Now turning to your lovely Gucci Grace. The worst thing that happened to Zimbabweans was you marrying this flamboyant, greedy and superficial typist. Yes love is blind but surely that extravagant, loose cannon isn't first lady material. Even your other sister would support me! That lady corrupted your reasoning beyond redemption...kuda mupfuhwira! Now that you are sobering, revisit some of her addresses at your so called rallies. Venom! Nothing but venom! Isn't she the one who dared the soldiers to shooting her, shouting obscenities at Army Commanders and threatening to crush ED's head. Now that the Hunter has turned to be the hunted, she is crying!Believe me, she is crying because she is missing the luxurious lifestyle of yesteryear where she would shop in extremely expensive shops with her brats splashing ill gotten wealthy while us povo couldn't afford a meal. You together with your Gucci looted Zimbabwe's diamonds and wealth buying super luxurious villas overseas. You destroyed the better country you inherited from Smith after stealing it from the true winner Joshua Nkomo. Zimbabwe is now one of the poorest country in the world due to your gross maladministration, corruption and greedy despite the abundance of natural resources and hardworking people. Surely God will judge you accordingly.Yours truly ZimbabweanMunya