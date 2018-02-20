ZANU PF dirty tactics

Opinion / Letters

Dear EditorI'm really amazed by the current events that is currently taking place in my country. Police and soldiers fully armed with arms of war got into the streets shooting and killing people in the name of restore sanity.Why do we need armed soldiers in the streets of our towns? Can a normal government with people at heart have to kill poor vendors who are already suffering from economic hardship in which we had been dragged into by the current government?Is this not a plan by ZANU PF government to rig election by removing the already registered voters to their rural homes where they are not registered. Yes they did it last time in an operation they called Murambatsvina.It's a well calculated move. It has gone as far growth points and townships such as Ngundu has never been spared. We had soldiers yesterday addressing poor windows and parents who are struggling to make ends meet to demolish their structures. Today the council people are monitoring demoition with their smiles visible on their faces.Ndiko kutonga kwaro here uku?I think we are in a worse dispensation than before. Takapemberera ngozi tichiti mudzimuGod bless Zimbabwe, zvichapera chete