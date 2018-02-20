Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

Opinion / Letters

The controversial self-styled millionaire Wicknell Chivhayo has urged the late Morgan Tsvangirai's Widow Elizabeth Macheka to take courage and wipe all property legally.Macheka was being side-lined on Tsvangirai's funeral and at one point Tsvangirai's mother threatened suicide if Macheka and Nelson Chamisa were to grace the funeral."Morgan Tsvangirai's widow..shame…..Pfuma yenhaka inopesanisa …Children and relatives must always remember Baba venyu loved this woman …Be strong Elizabeth USATYE just teach them a lesson in court and all houses and leave them with NOTHING…CHAPTER 37 PROTECTS YOU," said Chivhayo via Twitter.