Soldiers beating up people in Ngundu, Chivi - Army general please save our souls

3 hrs ago | Views
Dear Editor

We the Ngundu and Chivi residents are now living in fear. Soldiers driven by Mashapa are asking for shop licences and beating up the mishikashika boys.

Those who fail to produce operating licence are beaten up or else they extort money from you to avoid torture.

To the new army general please save our souls.

Is Zimbabwe National Army still the people's army or have become an enemy of the people??

Concerned Citizen

Source - Concerned Citizen
Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days