Chamisa treats women as souvenirs

Opinion / Letters

Dear,My fellow countrymen im short of words though simmering with anger due to the naivety and stupid being exhibited by Nelson Chamisa the self imposed MDC president. This over-zealous young man is treating ladies as souvenirs which are given out as tokens of appreciation.I once wrote and advised the young man to take leave of politics until he matures but alas the dude has gone into overdrive like a baboon with a whistle. Instead of articulating the party's ideology and how you ll improve our economy you are busy dehumanisation other people worse still women. Surely you are not fit to be Zimbabwe's president.I now sincerely request UK and particularly Her Majesty the Queen to deport you before you commit worse crimes against humanity.True son of a woman.Munya Shumba