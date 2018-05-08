Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

42 mins ago | Views
To my sister & friend Thokozani Khupe,

IN August 2014, I wrote a public letter to then First Lady Grace Mugabe on my thoughts as she prepared to become the Zanu-PF women's league boss. I hope she still has that letter.

When National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru had her congress, I also penned a letter to her. After her loss, I did one to United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. I do this also because writing is therapeutic for most women.

Sometimes we pen letters to our lovers because we think a letter can communicate better.

Other times I will write to my significant other and never give them the letter to read, but writing down my thoughts helps deal with my internal pain, so it's possible that Thokozani could miss this, although I do hope she will read it.

Halala congrats to you, amhlope! Not that you have been elected President, any idiot as we have seen can be elected President or better can declare themselves President.

My congratulations are for how against all the abuse and attacks you have remained strong and held on to what you believe in.

Many of us would have buckled under pressure or simply given up, but you, my sister, have stood firm. I know that April 21 must have been an emotional roller coaster.

It could not have been easy to lose friends that have been part of your life for almost two decades, friends that you were with, in the trenches of the first constitutional referendum, friends you tendered to during the height of Zanu-PF brutality.

I know it must have been painful to see and hear that you are now a traitor or worse still, that you are a Zanu-PF stooge.

When most of those colleagues throwing stones at you were the first to run away after the elections in 2008, you remained to deal with a Harvest House that had been turned into a refugee camp with people who were not only homeless, but were screaming with pain from gaping wounds inflicted on them for supporting the opposition.

It must be painful to be blamed for things you have not done, especially because I have seen and heard you refusing to take the battle to the courts, and yet I read daily the attacks on how you have been used by Zanu-PF to create the legal chaos when you are not the one who took the conflict to the courts.

The way in which you are being attacked for merely defending and seeking to assert your rights is astounding.

I also know first-hand how many women in the women's movement, including myself, have sought to persuade you to take legal action over the numerous assaults on your person, how we have persuaded you to take these violations to the Human Rights Commission, and you have refused.

I know how you have angrily responded to me when I have said you are behaving like an abused woman who feels reporting an abuse is disloyalty.

I hope as you experience the attacks on you for merely defending yourself and seeking to assert yourself, you now understand that abusers by their very nature don't reward you for being nice.

I am proud, though, that in all this, you have not sunk to their level and that in all this my friend you have remained calm, dignified and mature, in fact I dare say you have so grown in stature.

I have great admiration for you. I don't know how you have remained positive, beautiful and feminine.

I watched you walk up that stage in high heels, in fact, highest heels, even I can't do that high heel anymore and nothing in your face spoke to the pain and stress that these last months have been, it is that which I congratulate you for.

In our tradition, it is on the day of the wedding that the family takes you for some counselling.

Let me, as a sister, counsel you before you embark on this treacherous and challenging road to leadership.

It is easy as you attain the title President to conform to male behaviour.

I was happy to see that at the congress, you did not do the big sofas, that the boys club are now accustomed to throwing at us.

I find those chairs nauseating, to say the least, they are so wrong in every sense of the word, as they represent a big man syndrome and a disgusting sense of self-importance.

Please my friend refuse them.

Avoid those big, burly and rude boys that call themselves security. Other than the fact that they usually are so rude, we all know that it's a desperate attempt at playing a pretend game, if you were to be attacked they would be the first to run away.

I know our politics is violent and you will need some form of security, surely there must be some security that need not look like you are running a gangster group.

Allow people to call you Thoko, it is OK. That way, title does not become a barrier to people being honest with you.

I love that you have a good number of young women around you, cover them, protect them, they are going to be under attack for choosing to be with you.

Remember, too, that some of the most vicious attacks will be from women. Just remember that many times, what drives sisters is not that they hate you, but that your strength speaks to their fears and vulnerability.

Always know that what they direct to you, is, in fact, speaking to their disempowerment. As former US first lady Michelle Obama said during the Clinton campaign, "When they go lower, go high".

It does not matter my dear if at the end of the road you are not the winner, remember, what you are doing is giving blows to the glass ceiling it will not shatter with just one blow.

People like Clinton [first woman in US history to become presidential nominee of a major political party], Ellen Johnson Sirleaf [former Liberian President], Joyce Banda [former Malawi President], Mujuru, a former Zimbabwean Vice-President, and yourself are giving punches to that glass ceiling and with each punch, there is a crack. One of these days one last blow will shatter it completely.

Just be proud that you my friend have joined that league and give it your best shot. There are many other silent women who in the privacy of their huts and bedrooms are saying a prayer, hold on to those.

Finally, and I know this is hard for us women, because everything sits in our heart, you have to learn to unhear bigotry, sexism, misogyny, tribalism and all forms of negativity and avoid toxic people they drag you down.

When people spend hours on your case, it means you matter, cockroaches are comfortable with darkness any light gets them scurrying.

I wish you the best my friend and may the good Lord protect you and give you abundant grace. You go gal.

----
PS: I know this letter will invite abuse, but hey, I've been there, done that. I even have a T-shirt for it!
Your friend Priscilla Misihairabwi


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Priscilla Misihairabwi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Khupe, #Letter, #Mushonga

Comments

Stands emganwini

Wanted

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Web design company in patna

Bulawayo stand wanted

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

200m2 stand cowdray park

Cowdray park stand $5 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

24 mins ago | 324 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

26 mins ago | 30 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

31 mins ago | 456 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

38 mins ago | 508 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

40 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

41 mins ago | 217 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

44 mins ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

44 mins ago | 38 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

45 mins ago | 214 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

46 mins ago | 64 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

47 mins ago | 117 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

49 mins ago | 71 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

50 mins ago | 61 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

50 mins ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

51 mins ago | 100 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

52 mins ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

53 mins ago | 105 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

54 mins ago | 223 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

54 mins ago | 82 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

55 mins ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

55 mins ago | 37 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

56 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

57 mins ago | 90 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

58 mins ago | 90 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

58 mins ago | 90 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

59 mins ago | 281 Views

Bosso get injury boost

60 mins ago | 21 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 52 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 151 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 82 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days