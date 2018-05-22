Opinion / Letters
Econet bundles, a daylight robbery
2 hrs ago | Views
Editor,
It's disappointing to pay for a service that you will never have. Econet cell data service is just a waste of money. They get exhausted within seconds even before one starts using them.
If one pays for a week's bundles, the following minute they send a warning message that you are left with 7mb of data.
The following minutes you are told that your data bundles are depleted. What on earth is this kind of a service.
The Econet guys argue that it's because our smartphones have applications that would be running in the background.
This still occurs even if 90% of the applications are frozen and if there is no downloads are in progress.
What is really going on? Did you reduce the mbs bought for a dollar.
If one uses the same smartphone and buy Newton for a week. They will surely take you for one week.
Econet guys please don't reap of people of their hard earned cash with no fair return. We kindly ask PETRA to look into this and help the Zimbabweans from this unfair transaction.
We love Econet but this is not fair.
It's disappointing to pay for a service that you will never have. Econet cell data service is just a waste of money. They get exhausted within seconds even before one starts using them.
If one pays for a week's bundles, the following minute they send a warning message that you are left with 7mb of data.
The following minutes you are told that your data bundles are depleted. What on earth is this kind of a service.
The Econet guys argue that it's because our smartphones have applications that would be running in the background.
What is really going on? Did you reduce the mbs bought for a dollar.
If one uses the same smartphone and buy Newton for a week. They will surely take you for one week.
Econet guys please don't reap of people of their hard earned cash with no fair return. We kindly ask PETRA to look into this and help the Zimbabweans from this unfair transaction.
We love Econet but this is not fair.
Source - Nkomah Isaac
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.