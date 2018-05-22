Econet bundles, a daylight robbery

Opinion / Letters

Editor,It's disappointing to pay for a service that you will never have. Econet cell data service is just a waste of money. They get exhausted within seconds even before one starts using them.If one pays for a week's bundles, the following minute they send a warning message that you are left with 7mb of data.The following minutes you are told that your data bundles are depleted. What on earth is this kind of a service.The Econet guys argue that it's because our smartphones have applications that would be running in the background.This still occurs even if 90% of the applications are frozen and if there is no downloads are in progress.What is really going on? Did you reduce the mbs bought for a dollar.If one uses the same smartphone and buy Newton for a week. They will surely take you for one week.Econet guys please don't reap of people of their hard earned cash with no fair return. We kindly ask PETRA to look into this and help the Zimbabweans from this unfair transaction.We love Econet but this is not fair.