Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Econet bundles, a daylight robbery

2 hrs ago | Views
Editor,

It's disappointing to pay for a service that you will never have. Econet cell data service is just a waste of money. They get exhausted within seconds even before one starts using them.

If one pays for a week's bundles, the following minute they send a warning message that you are left with 7mb of data.

The following minutes you are told that your data bundles are depleted.  What on earth is this kind of a service.

The Econet guys argue that it's because our smartphones have applications that would be running in the background.  

This still occurs even if 90% of the applications are frozen and if there is no downloads are in progress.

What is really going on? Did you reduce the mbs bought for a dollar.

If one uses the same smartphone and buy Newton for a week.  They will surely take you for one week.

Econet guys please don't reap of people of their hard earned cash with no fair return. We kindly ask PETRA to look into this and help the Zimbabweans from this unfair transaction.  

We love Econet but this is not fair.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Nkomah Isaac
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Honda fit for sale

House for sale

3acres burnside at $50000 can be subdivided into acre stands,

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Kapenta/matemba in bulk

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Student's laptops on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

1893 MHRRM strongly condemns ill-treatment of Nkosazana Khuphe

4 mins ago | 6 Views

High tax on car imports

1 hr ago | 538 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 616 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 453 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 848 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Makandiwas fight back

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days