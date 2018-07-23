Latest News Editor's Choice


Open letter to Zanu voter

Dear Zanu voter

I hope this letter finds you well.  It is actually rude of me to even assume that  there is a remote chance that you might be well. Not if you are still living in Zimbabwe, are jobless, do not  afford basic healthcare or  education for your children or siblings, do not own a viable business and are God-fearing, and therefore,  not corrupt. Not to forget that you might be hungry right now and have not been able to afford a decent meal a day let alone three meals a day Oops you might also be freezing from this terrible weather. And by the way are you still wearing that old and torn t-shirt which has more holes than a football goal net? Sorry I digress.

The purpose of this letter is to remind you that it's election time again .If you have been lucky you might have received a brand new yellow t-shirt with ED's head with that dirty scarf around his neck that he has not been able to take off since November 22,  2017.That was after that  fateful occult  bloody coup. Do you remember when EDiot  made false promises about a new dawn which he aptly  called a new dispensation. The liar! Him and his dodgy pal the ex-general .Trust me they both lie,  especially the General who wants everyone to believe that it was not a coup that deposed that other evil monster Robert Mugabe. Good riddance to that one, no regrets.

By now you have made up your mind to vote for Zanu as you suffer from short term memory problems. You remain as pathetically gullible as ever. After 38 years of   false promise after false promise you still believe that this time round they will deliver. Deliver what exactly-hunger, poverty, disease and indignity? Remember the 2 million jobs-what happened to those? Remember the promise to sort out the cash crisis after the coup?  The only two things Zanu has delivered are dividing the nation and ruining the national economy. As for President Mnangagwa,  he has only delivered the coup,  Zanu t-shirts and scarves. His sidekick Chinamasa has at least officially opened a maussive rubbish bin. An achievement  that!

 So back to the reason for my letter. On  30 of July 2018 it  is your chance to say sorry to the people of Zimbabwe for blindly voting for Zanu  since 1980. Sorry for supporting an illegal regime which steals elections in broad daylight. Sorry for a government that abuses human rights, rapes and murders opposition supporters. And sorry for propping up a party that does not separate party business from government duties. The way to offer a meaningful apology is to vote for any opposition party of your choice. Better still vote for an opposition party with a realistic chance of winning the election. No prizes for guessing which party stands a better chance of unseating Zanu. There I have said, now go on and make your vote count.

Good bye for now, catch up after 5 August 2018 and hopefully in a true new dispensation.

From a concerned patriot.

Love
Sibusisiwe Tshuma
Ntsikanes@yahoo.com






Source - Sibusisiwe Tshuma
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

