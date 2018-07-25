Opinion / Letters
Open Letter to SADC and AU
SADC and AU, We have reached a point again where Zanu-PF refuse to release the results of an election which is no longer a secret that they lost.
We don't have a polling stations that is still counting votes at this time. Verification was done at ward level and constituents levels.
Why is ZEC trying to frustrate the nation. This will force the opposition to announce the results because we have these results.
But we just want the ZEC to do their duty of announcing an already known person as mandated by the constitution.
But instead they are buying time to play around with the figures so as to create call for a re-run. ZEC is working flat out to make sure that their boy friends and employers remain in power.
Source - Isaac Nkomah
