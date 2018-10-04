Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Who cursed our Economy?

1 hr ago | Views
Dear Zimbabweans,

REF: I have a dilemma and need your help.

THEY came with their donkeys and mixed them with my cows and told me that the donkeys and the cows were the same. They said either could be used to pull a scotch-cart or a plough. They said a donkey and a cow were "equal; 1:1 !!!"

I said ok, I hear you.

These two are almost the same but I can slaughter my cow and eat it and I cannot do the same with the donkey.

They said that is not a problem. Anytime I wanted a cow to slaughter, they would give me one, no problem.

Bit by bit, they started taking my cows and now I have a kraal full of donkeys.

Even worse, the donkeys are lazy, old and worthless to me.

A few days ago, I went back to them and said, please give me my cows back and come and take your donkeys.

I was surprised when they told me that *donkeys are not equal to cows* and the two cannot be exchanged for each other.!!!!

They said that I cannot keep donkeys and cows in the same kraal.

They said to me, go back and build a separate kraal for cows.

They said that I must buy new cows to put in the kraal for cows but I can keep all the donkeys I have.

"What can I do?"

Source - Melfort Sibanda
Most Popular In 7 Days