Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | Views
Dear Zimbabweans,

My fellow countrymen I salute you in the name of peace, love and harmony as i wish you all a happy Christmas though not a merry one.

Well things aren't rosy especially to us the povo. Prices have shot through the roof leaving us struggling for just a meal. We are suffering and it seems nobody cares and no-one will come to our rescue.

My conclusion is that its time we do something to rescue ourselves from this poverty and suffering. The politicians abandon us as soon as we vote for them, the CCZ is just a toothless dog, the opposition parties are clueless and the ruling elites are plundering and looting our resources. The church has been defiled, elders totally neglected and the youths are jobless.

This surely calls for collective mass action not those useless strikes and demonstrations which have made a bad situation worse. Since ZCTU has gone to bed with opposition political parties and the capitalists aren't towing the government line only consumer resistance can bring about social justice and the much needed change. Let's boycott everything that we feel is unjustifiably priced, let us boycott their rallies and politics and let us not participate in populist demonstrations. Let's unite in our numbers and say enough is enough.

Food For Thought

Munya Shumba

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Munya Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National hero's son blasts Western Union

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

24 mins ago | 8 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

38 mins ago | 228 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

42 mins ago | 188 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

49 mins ago | 407 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1443 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

2 hrs ago | 2185 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2760 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

5 hrs ago | 4583 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6000 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2359 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1131 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

7 hrs ago | 4979 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

7 hrs ago | 7147 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6778 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5788 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4357 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

11 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Closing date for Form One pupils' online registration set

11 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days