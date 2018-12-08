We are our own enemies not politics

Opinion / Letters

Dear Zimbabweans,My fellow countrymen I salute you in the name of peace, love and harmony as i wish you all a happy Christmas though not a merry one.Well things aren't rosy especially to us the povo. Prices have shot through the roof leaving us struggling for just a meal. We are suffering and it seems nobody cares and no-one will come to our rescue.My conclusion is that its time we do something to rescue ourselves from this poverty and suffering. The politicians abandon us as soon as we vote for them, the CCZ is just a toothless dog, the opposition parties are clueless and the ruling elites are plundering and looting our resources. The church has been defiled, elders totally neglected and the youths are jobless.This surely calls for collective mass action not those useless strikes and demonstrations which have made a bad situation worse. Since ZCTU has gone to bed with opposition political parties and the capitalists aren't towing the government line only consumer resistance can bring about social justice and the much needed change. Let's boycott everything that we feel is unjustifiably priced, let us boycott their rallies and politics and let us not participate in populist demonstrations. Let's unite in our numbers and say enough is enough.Food For ThoughtMunya Shumba