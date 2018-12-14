BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

Opinion / Letters

Dear Editor,We reported to Bulawayo city council about a sewer burst in my yard, in Tshabalala near Vulindlela shops, on the 3rd of December and this problem has never been attended to.The sewer guys came with their car and did nothing because they did not want to step in the sewer water. When we report to BCC we are told that they do not have diesel.Here are the pictures: