Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Zimbabwe to abolish death sentence

by Njabulo
1 hr ago | Views
Dear editor,

This is a step in the right direction. This issue of abolishing death penalty is a bone of contention in most jurisdictions. Some jurisdictions which pursue Sharia law, will not even have time to debate on this issue. While on those countries that have embraced the concept/law of human rights have abolished it (eg UK). But not all of them have abolished it. For example, the USA which pride itself of being the custodian of the human rights laws.

Thus because this issue is very subjective. Law is meant to prohibit people from engaging in crime and upon being found guilty, that person is sentenced to prison in order to rehabilitate them.

So, the fact that the aim of punishing a person found guilty and send them to jail, is to rehabilitate them, conflicts with the death penalty. You cannot rehabilitate and then kill a rehabilitated person, unless if the courts would sentence that individual to death penalty and carry out the execution immediately, That could be somewhat fair better for those people.

However, that could also result in many innocent people being wrongly hanged for crimes which they did not commit. So, a person is given a chance to appeal that sentence or appeal on grounds that there was an error of law. In most cases the investigators would have omitted to do something important which might help exculpate the accused.
For example, failure to carry out DNA or evidence might be tainted.Upon that the prosecution may rely on circumstantial evidence.

So, this may lead to innocent people to be hanged for crimes which they would not have committed. So, the justice department allows further investigations to be carried out if the accused did not plead guilty.

This can be a protracted process so much that others can spend twenty years behind bars. Some end up being pardoned, while the unfortunate ones get hanged. So, in my opinion, there should be a threshold that involves law with exceptions. For example, those that have killed people like Jindu who killed many people, must be hanged, whilst those where there is a chance to be rehabilitated be spared from the death penalty. In any case it can depend on the facts of the case. Having mentioned this, my opinion is that in Asia they must desist from hanging people for crimes that do not deserve. For example, they hang a person for being found in possession of drugs or for fraud.This is unconscionable to those people.

A fraudster can be rehabilitated. Their sentencing of people is not proportional with crimes people would have committed. The courts are the only tools of justice that have the jurisdiction to punish people who would have commited crimes. As such must impose sentences that are not disproportional to a crime committed. My opinion without any prejudice.

libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Njabulo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Saviour Kasukuwere now employed by a Harare court?

21 mins ago | 61 Views

WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation

39 mins ago | 148 Views

The Gukurahundi victims demand apology and compensation

40 mins ago | 88 Views

Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Mothlante Commission Report: Equating the victim to the perpetrator - MDC

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Man Utd caretaker manage

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

3 hrs ago | 4771 Views

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

3 hrs ago | 1379 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2358 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

4 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

4 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

4 hrs ago | 4317 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

5 hrs ago | 929 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

6 hrs ago | 2611 Views

War vets sue ZBC

6 hrs ago | 1790 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 3211 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

6 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

6 hrs ago | 917 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

6 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

6 hrs ago | 784 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

6 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

6 hrs ago | 716 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

7 hrs ago | 662 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

7 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

7 hrs ago | 318 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

7 hrs ago | 1107 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

7 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

7 hrs ago | 826 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Cassava makes history

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe pushes to abolish death sentence

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chicken Inn snap up attackers

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Granny, grandson axed to death

7 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kamambo, Chiyangwa bury hatchet

7 hrs ago | 610 Views

Black Panther star Danai in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mutare eyes smart city status

7 hrs ago | 161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days