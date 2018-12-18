No your Excellence, there's No Christmas for us povo

Opinion / Letters

Dear Mr President,Still waiting in this long winding fuel queue i decided to read your xmas message hoping to get some comfort and assurance from you but alas its all gloom. Surely your sense of rhetoric is beyond measure for how dare you say xmas is a time to celebrate especially with family?Surely with this level of suffering and economic hardships due to maladministration and unparalleled corruption there is virtually nothing to celebrate. Bread is now $5, 2kg rice $10, 2kg sugar $5, 2kg chicken $30, no cooking oil, no soft drinks, no beer, no fuel and surely no xmas.Mr President, Sir as you wine and dine with your loved ones think of the suffering povo who voted for you. Please show us confidence tiri kudya nhoko dzezvironda vamwe vachidya mafuta ayo Zimbabwe. Tiri kukanga waya vamwe vachikanga nyama.The future looks bleak especially considering the astronomically high cost of education and massive de-industralisation. The gods are also angry and heavens have not opened up...no rains. Your entire team is clueless, uninspiring and just greedy. The whole team must be fired immediately, with no benefits for gross incompetence.True PatriotMunya Shumba