Malibongwe Ndlovu hospitalised at Joburg Hospital

2 hrs ago | Views
Ababuya eTsholotsho kunobhudi abathi nguMalibongwe Ndlovu usesbhedlela eJhb hospital kalaa fonii uthi bamdubulile bamthathela ifoni kalaa fonii usesbhedlela ncela lidlulise lomlayezelo kumagroup wonke aseTsholotsho omaziyo angithinte kulenamba 0639721004


Source - social media
Most Popular In 7 Days