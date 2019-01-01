Latest News Editor's Choice


Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

by Reader
1 hr ago | Views
Please help me people. I am looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa she took my bag by mistake we were from Plumtree to Bulawayo Zimbabwe 4 January 2019.

Our bags looked same. I found a baby clinic card in her bag. Name of Father of the Child Justice Ndlovu, Name of Child Minenhle Angel D Ndlovu, Mother of the Child Sicinginkosi Maphosa.

They used to stay in Plumtree Hebron no 666. I think now she s staying in Nkulumane, Bulawayo because the baby is attending clinic there.

Please help forward to someone you know from Plumtree/ Nkulumane Bulawayo.

My contact details 00263 73 552 6725

Source - Reader
Most Popular In 7 Days