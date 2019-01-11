Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Enough Is Enough my fellow comrades

1 hr ago | Views
Revolutionary greetings Zimbabweans,

Once upon a time this second republic promised people jobs, freedom and the betterment of each life in contemporary Zimbabwe.

We as ordinary Zimbabweans rallied behind our leaders and chanted their names at the top our lungs, glorifying their ascension to the most powerful offices in land because they portrayed yourself as the beacons of hope and contrary to our wishful, prayerful expectations things took a turn for the worst. The government seems to be glorifying our suffering as a people what exactly is our crime as Zimbabweans.

We denounced Mugabe when he warned the nation that a treasonous act cursing the land had been committed and we took it lightly and now we are paying the price. The youth remain unemployed while the national economy is sinking and ordinary citizens are being abused.

While prices in state universities sky rocket and while the sons and daughters of hard working citizens drop out each day our leaders seat in their ivory offices glorifying our suffering again my comrades what is our crime as Zimbabweans. The arrogance exhibited by the government has plundered the nation into deep chaos with our suppose leaders turning a blind eye to our suffering and proverbially burying their heads in the sand.

Once upon a time Robert Mugabe said to those who said there was no fuelling in Zimbabwe to sleep in the middle of the road to prove their statements and history has repeated itself when the Minister in ED's government foolishly said fuel queues are evidence that there enough fuel in the country. That line of arrogant reasoning will never lead this nation forward and proves this regime is doomed for failure.

Throughout the world l've never seen a nation that shuns its own currency except in our Zimbabwe where government demands forex to pay for imports of vehicles despite the emphasis made by leadership that bond notes and the American dollar trade on equal basis on the market. People's civil rights are being infringed upon with citizens such as Taison Hove arrested for merely expressing their views of opinion all this happening in a democratic society that indeed that is a tragedy of epic proportions. While government officials fly first class and open swiss accounts across the globe acquiring real estates, civil servants are undervalued earning a worthless currency which the government itself rejects.

We as Zimbabweans pride ourselves in being among the most educated people and where has that education gotten us. Fellow Zimbabweans let me tell you of a story: Once upon a time in Rhodesia, a nation of unlimited potential, existed a regime which gave bread and butter to the few elites while the general populace suffered. Once upon a time fellow Zimbabwe there was a wise generation who put aside their differences and realized that their strength lay in unity rather division, in fighting together for a common cause rather than fighting one another.

Fellow Zimbabweans enough is enough, we need change and young people should wake up and be agents of that, to quote John F Kennedy, "a society which has its young people in a constant state of slumber will never realize its full potential" we need to rise up and say enough is enough we cannot continue to be misgoverned. GOD BLESS ZIMBABWE.

MBERI PRINCE
(Revolutionary Comrade)

Source - Mberi Prince
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's sugarcandy mountain

1 hr ago | 890 Views

It's time for government to resign - Zapu

3 hrs ago | 2005 Views

PHOTOS: Situation in Zvishavane, No movement allowed

5 hrs ago | 13820 Views

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

6 hrs ago | 6462 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

6 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

6 hrs ago | 3257 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

6 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

6 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

6 hrs ago | 1270 Views

When others are more equal than others

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

7 hrs ago | 835 Views

Gandawa in hiding

7 hrs ago | 1527 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

7 hrs ago | 11452 Views

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

7 hrs ago | 962 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

7 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

7 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

7 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

7 hrs ago | 5249 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

7 hrs ago | 951 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

8 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

8 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

8 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

8 hrs ago | 428 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

8 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

8 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

8 hrs ago | 958 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

9 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

9 hrs ago | 8284 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

9 hrs ago | 1795 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

9 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

9 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

9 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

9 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days