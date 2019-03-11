Latest News Editor's Choice


Reform now before it's too late

EDITOR,

Someone once said that it is never too late to turn back and do the right thing. What Zanu-PF seems to be blind to is that in their exclusion of all and anything not perceived to be Zanu-PF they are more and more isolating the very people they supposedly went to war for.

A strong economy, law and order, strong human rights record and unity would make Zanu-PF look good.  They would become attractive to their own people. But instead there is a steady rejection from both sides and a growing determination from Zimbabweans to be set free.

Zanu-PF are in the process of self destructing. The Lord, Himself, will see to that. It is a strange paradox that in Zanu-PF's current state its leaders are so determined to cling to power despite their destructive policies. They have dug the pit and they have dug it deep. And they are falling into it.

Many are waiting to assist and advise yet they continue to spurn the very hands that could be their saving grace.

Yes, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is trying, but Zanu-PF is always Zanu-PF. Change your ways, repent now!

TruthBTold

Source - dailynews
