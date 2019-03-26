Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Show me your breasts!?

1 hr ago | Views
Controversial businessman, Ginimbi, posted a video in which he asks a young girl to show him her breasts. Vimbaishe Musvaburi gives her reaction.

Dear Ginimbi

It's a Sunday morning and, scrolling through my Instagram timeline then boom a video on the Zimcelebs timeline of yourself asking a girl to show you her boobs and yes she shows you.

I start reading the comments on the video and I begin to cry because I have a 15-year-old girl who is 3 years to being legal age. I don't know this girl at all but she seems extremely young even if she is legal age. You probably don't know me we have never met and you probably don't care who I am either. I don't know the story behind this little girl on why you were asking to see her breasts and why she said yes.

People's comments are related to how this girl is showing you her breasts because she wants money, I would like to wonder why you were asking to see her breasts, yes her intentions could be money but what are yours?

We live in a very little horrible world and if such actions get us worried about our daughters already ka zvokwadi nyika yava kuguma.
Before you ask to see her breasts…


I would like to remind you of a few things

1. A woman went through 9 months of pregnancy and hours of painful labor for that girl.

2. Some woman and man or either somewhere struggled to get her through school I'm sure or rather still if she was orphaned early hama dzakaedza.

3. Someone struggled through every month to get her pads for her monthly period.

4. She probably has been heart broken a couple of times and her inside is in pieces.

5. If she wants your money she is probably educated to some point and Zimbabwe has no jobs to offer.

6. She has a story to tell that we all do not know.

7. I can go on and on but primarily my plea is that those girls are our daughters and you don't hurt them only by showing her breasts to the 250000 followers you have. Breasts are the same on women, by so doing you have exposed all the women on this Earth's breasts and you have hurt us all. As she cries we cry too, your sister cries too, your mom cries too my mother cries too. Please stop hurting us women! We have only 1 month to be celebrated and it's this month and in this same month we are hurt like this.
Source - ilizwi263.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Air Zimbabwe reduces prices

9 mins ago | 36 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for a Joshua Nkomo Public Holiday

52 mins ago | 220 Views

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 1778 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

10 hrs ago | 8449 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

10 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

10 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

10 hrs ago | 2305 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

10 hrs ago | 749 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

10 hrs ago | 1102 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

10 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Bosso ready for new season

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

10 hrs ago | 492 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

10 hrs ago | 1319 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

10 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

10 hrs ago | 507 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

10 hrs ago | 495 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

11 hrs ago | 310 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

11 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

11 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

13 hrs ago | 2904 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days