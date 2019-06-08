Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Insurance companies milking the public again

2 mins ago | Views
Dear Editor,

There was a Commission of Inquiry set up to look at how insurance companies failed to compensate policyholders after the loss of value prior to 2009. The shareholders of these insurance companies remained with real estate and other inflation beating assets while giving policyholders peanuts.As of today nothing has been said on how this gross injustice will be  addressed. What is clear is that policyholders suffered prejudice beyond quantification as years of investing where turned into years of tears.

From 2009 to 2016 policyholders whose gullibility knows no limits parted with hard-earned United States dollars, and again their contributions sunk into a bottomless pit of avaricious and capricious tendencies that have become the hallmark of insurance companies over the years. Over that 7 year period an investment of $10,000 at the prevailing inter-bank rate  would be worth more than RTGS$50,000 today or more on the black market. Yet insurance companies are paying less than the $10, 000 due to unlimited hidden costs. 
The Government has made a very clear policy announcement that the multi-currency regime will be abandoned before the end of they year. In fact so clear has been the Government to the point of making that eventuality a certainty.  There is has been a further unambiguous statement to the effect that nobody will be able to use any currency after the introduction of the Zimbabwe dollar. What do insurance companies in Zimbabwe do? They are aggressively marketing United States dollar denominated products.

The gullible policyholders will again lose. Another commission of inquiry will be set up to investigate what could have been avoided. It is not possible for any company to guarantee payout in United States dollars. Whatever the investing public is contributing today in United States dollars, I can speak with 100% certainty, they will never see it again. Forewarned as forearmed. 
Yours faithfully,
L. Dube




Source - L. Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe under scrutiny from the West

8 mins ago | 41 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa

14 mins ago | 58 Views

Foreigners beat up police officers in Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 2440 Views

ZANU PF removes General Engelbert Rugeje from office

3 hrs ago | 5373 Views

BREAKING: Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

3 hrs ago | 6317 Views

Chamisa: The personification of a selfish leader

4 hrs ago | 2336 Views

BREAKING: Chinamasa appointed Air Zimbabwe Board Chaiperson

4 hrs ago | 3336 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to stay out of politics

4 hrs ago | 3965 Views

'Mnangagwa ran ZANU PF torture chambers'

5 hrs ago | 6976 Views

Trevor Ncube warns Zimbabwe against war

7 hrs ago | 7314 Views

Dabengwa's Director flees CIOs...skips border

7 hrs ago | 6948 Views

MDC Youths to force Mnangagwa to resign

8 hrs ago | 4344 Views

Chiwenga's luxury jet arrives in Harare

8 hrs ago | 15327 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's 'partner' says Mnangagwa is legitimate President of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 5841 Views

'Suffering of the populace is 'normal' under the economic transition,' says Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 4288 Views

Biti, Mthuli in nasty exchange

10 hrs ago | 8053 Views

Harare woman up for stealing copper cables

10 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Matabeleland independence will come through the barrel of the gun

10 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Hungry lions hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami RDC response

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo offices hit by violence

10 hrs ago | 2015 Views

'Zimbabwe could fall into anarchy'

10 hrs ago | 2341 Views

'Mnangagwa can't shoot entire nation'

10 hrs ago | 2576 Views

BCC extends bursary to A Level

10 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure structurally deficient: ZIE

11 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU confronts RBZ in currency battle

11 hrs ago | 3396 Views

Mnangagwa told to walk the talk or suffer

11 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Jailed MDC councillor's wife wins Kadoma by-election

11 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Diamond workers want salaries in US$

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Strategic planning, management needed in our electrical energy sector

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chickens coming home to roost

11 hrs ago | 915 Views

'Chinese bosses beat up Zimbabwean workers'

11 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Stern warning for criminals in ZNA

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Amakhosi brings back radio dramas

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bulawayo - Tsholotsho Road upgrade gets additional funds

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt fighting corrupt cartels'

11 hrs ago | 1869 Views

White farmer gets his land back in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Zimra to undertake employee audit

11 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rolls out food aid for urbanites

11 hrs ago | 541 Views

Bearded pupil loses appeal

11 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Police urged to intensify patrols

11 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget surplus hits $500m

11 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Cellphones to be banned in Zimbabwe Parliament

11 hrs ago | 790 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU throws weight behind Mnangagwa's TNF?

11 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Break-in at Ministry of Health

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Guruve rural district council in need of US20k for road rehabilitation

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

11 hrs ago | 536 Views

Biti challenges Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 4889 Views

Now is the time for Zapu to continue the liberation struggle

22 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

22 hrs ago | 3529 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days