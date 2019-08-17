Latest News Editor's Choice


Escalating tensions and Crisis in Zimbabwe

17 Aug 2019 at 10:48hrs | Views
Dear Editor

Zimbabwe is in the middle of a crippling economic and hunger crises. Some 2 million people are facing starvation after a severe drought and cyclone that devastated the country. With the near-total collapse of the economy and the poor living standards, the MDC supporters defied a prohibition order banning a march that was planned for Friday the 16th of August 2019. The pathetic and paranoid regime of Zimbabwe responded heavy-handedly. It looks like Mnangagwa has morphed into Mugabe.

The bill of rights provisions in the Zimbabwean constitution section (58)(59) guarantees everyone's right of freedom to assemble and associate, the right to demonstrate and petition yet this fascist regime has denied and proscribed these rights to the people of Zimbabwe. Riot police fired tear gas and assaulted protesters with batons. The brutality of the protesters by police is a clear violation of the Public Order and Security Act. This bloodsucking regime needs to go. All they know is thuggery, violence, oppression and corruption. We don't accept the conduct of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the conduct of his regime.

Yours Human Rights Activist

Bigboy Sibanda

Source - Bigboy Sibanda
Most Popular In 7 Days