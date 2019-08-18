Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Letters

Dear EditorThe (SADC) congratulated Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his appointment as the chair of the Organ on Politics, Defense and Security and also called on the international community to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe. They paid no attention to the deteriorating situation in the country, abductions of the opposition, torture, murder, rape, fuel cartels, corruption. They didn't even consider that Zimbabwe was under sanctions already from the previous tyrant R Mugabe. It is up to Mnangagwa to reform his government. He has failed in that.SADC also declared 25 October 19 as the date on which SADC member states can collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions until the sanctions are lifted. SADC is silent when the Zimbabwean Army butchers innocent civilians. When Zimbabweans raise legitimacy issues.The sanctions have clear political reforms needed for their removal. SADC seems a useless entity with zero interest in the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans.Yours Human Rights ActivistBigboy Sibanda