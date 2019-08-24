Opinion / Letters
Zimbabwe govt assaults and arrests human rights lawyer
24 Aug 2019
Dear Editor,
The president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa is drifting drastically from what he promised to do in his new dispensation. There's need for him to urgently address reforms and let true democracy prevail. Recently, we have seen a lot of protests being called off by the courts and police, under the cover of maintaining peace as they suspected that they could be violent.
As if that was not enough, Doug Coltart a human rights lawyer was harassed and arrested for representing teachers . This is a clear message to the whole world that the government of Zimbabwe is not willing to change democratically. It only shows how desperate Mnangagwa is and any voice against him should be assaulted and arrested. It is heart breaking to realised by the day that Intimidation, victimisation ,shootings and abduction are the desperate measures that this so called 'new dispensation ' has resorted to at the expense of nation building.
Kind Regards
Esther Munyira
(Human rights activist)
