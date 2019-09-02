Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

46 secs ago | Views
Dear Editor

Zimbabweans are conflicted about the ex-President Robert Mugabe's passing. He needs to be condemned even in his grave. After winning independence from the British minority he brought in the Koreans to train his 5th Brigade and butchered over 20 000 people in Matebeleland. Without talking about other mass killings that this man orchestrated. He and his cronies took all the land from the few white farmers that were left and distributed it to all his accomplices. He left a traumatized generation of which I am one of. Because of him and Mnangagwa I had fatherless adolescence. In 2001 I suffered torture by his brutal police at Warren Park police station that left me with mental health problems that had a devastating effect on my life. To date, Zimbabweans are fighting for freedom from a system he created and sustained. He is not my hero and the notion that he is the founding father of the liberation struggle in Zimbabwe is grossly wrong. He formed ZANU PF through tribal strength.


The myth of the indispensable man “so he thought” lead to gradually deteriorating governance and chaotic successions in Mnangagwa and the instability these men claim they are guardians against. As evidently Mugabe led to an economic meltdown that never recovered, he established a template of tyranny and impunity that has been gladly adopted by his successor Mnangagwa and that is likely to be passed down a potentially long list of successors from the ruling ZANU PF party. We continue to push and fight for a democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe. He died a bitter man, in a foreign country Singapore seeking medical help something he failed to address in his 38 years in power, in his country and he was humiliated by his own so-called comrades.


Human Rights Activist

Bigboy Sibanda

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Bigboy Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

21 mins ago | 69 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

3 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mugabe's love-hate affair

3 hrs ago | 1101 Views

How about a SADC or AU intervention force?

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Brothers and sisters from hell

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa declares Mugabe a national hero, Zimbabwe in mourning until he is buried

4 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Zanu-PF youth league UK & Europe pays tribute to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

The ANC is never the same

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa ally-linked firm in BNC, Freda takeover bid

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Olonga takes 'no pleasure' from Mugabe's death

5 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Minister concerned about lives lost due to high healthcare charges

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Genocidal Dictator Mugabe Dies at 95

5 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Robert Mugabe: The leader who shouldn't have been

5 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Tendai Biti will remember Mugabe as a hero

6 hrs ago | 2006 Views

'Mugabe was a brilliant man but complex man,' says Coltart

6 hrs ago | 1492 Views

5 top rules for website images from depositphotos

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Phelekezela Mphoko mourns Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Jacob Mudenda writes a letter to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7461 Views

Thokozani Khupe and Madhuku mourn Robert Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Mugabe was no revolutionary. He was obsessed with power and control

9 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa cuts WEF trip as Zanu-PF decides Mugabe fate

9 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

9 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Obituary: Robert Mugabe, Infallible and fallible in equal measure

10 hrs ago | 944 Views

Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

10 hrs ago | 1769 Views

'A hero to oppressed people internationally,' says Chinamasa

10 hrs ago | 2358 Views

A Hero No, A Dictator Yes!!

10 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

11 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

11 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

11 hrs ago | 9605 Views

Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

11 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Challenge to UK Parliament suspension rejected

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

11 hrs ago | 2083 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

12 hrs ago | 6288 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

12 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

12 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

12 hrs ago | 5010 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

12 hrs ago | 2225 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

12 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

12 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

13 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

13 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

13 hrs ago | 9173 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

13 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days