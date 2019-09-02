What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

Opinion / Letters

Dear EditorZimbabweans are conflicted about the ex-President Robert Mugabe's passing. He needs to be condemned even in his grave. After winning independence from the British minority he brought in the Koreans to train his 5th Brigade and butchered over 20 000 people in Matebeleland. Without talking about other mass killings that this man orchestrated. He and his cronies took all the land from the few white farmers that were left and distributed it to all his accomplices. He left a traumatized generation of which I am one of. Because of him and Mnangagwa I had fatherless adolescence. In 2001 I suffered torture by his brutal police at Warren Park police station that left me with mental health problems that had a devastating effect on my life. To date, Zimbabweans are fighting for freedom from a system he created and sustained. He is not my hero and the notion that he is the founding father of the liberation struggle in Zimbabwe is grossly wrong. He formed ZANU PF through tribal strength.The myth of the indispensable man “so he thought” lead to gradually deteriorating governance and chaotic successions in Mnangagwa and the instability these men claim they are guardians against. As evidently Mugabe led to an economic meltdown that never recovered, he established a template of tyranny and impunity that has been gladly adopted by his successor Mnangagwa and that is likely to be passed down a potentially long list of successors from the ruling ZANU PF party. We continue to push and fight for a democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe. He died a bitter man, in a foreign country Singapore seeking medical help something he failed to address in his 38 years in power, in his country and he was humiliated by his own so-called comrades.Human Rights ActivistBigboy Sibanda