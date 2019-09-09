Why I hope E.D Mnangagwa does not die

Opinion / Letters

Dear Editor,I was born in 1985 but only managed to get a birth certificate in 1990. What was happening in Zimbabwe at that time is that if you went with you mother to apply for a birth certificate, they asked about the whereabouts of your father. If you informed them that your father was killed by the Fifth brigade during the Gukurahundi, they would refuse to give you a birth certificate unless you came to the office with your father( something that they knew was impossible). I was very fortunate to eventually get one but the end result is that a lot of my age mates from Matebeleland could not and still do not have birth certificates or any ID documents. As a result, they could not register in school, they could not look for jobs and above all they have never been able to vote.Sadly this issue has not been addressed and they are still in the same situation today. Unfortunately, Mugabe died before he could face justice for this and more. This is why I hope that E.D. Mnagagwa does not die before the long arm of the law catches up with him as he was one of the architects of that genocide. May he live to see justice.FromVusa Sigola