Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open Letter to the soul of R.G. Mugabe (currently in the purgatory)

13 Sep 2019 at 11:58hrs | Views
The coffin of the late former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe at his residence in Harare, Sept. 12, 2019.
Dear Comrade RG,

I know that you are currently in the purgatory while waiting for your verdict from the almighty. There is no doubt that you are in great fear and shivering. Your chances of going either to paradise or hell are balanced (50:50). I am writing this piece to remind you about the good and the evils that you did to the Zimbabweans during your dynasty. I failed to define you at this moment but I am convinced that you were collectively an icon and an evil president.

Mr. RG, why are you refusing to be buried at the national shrine? Apart from being a person behind its establishment, you forced Tekere, Christ Ushehwokunze and others to be buried at the national shrine against their wishes. Do you think you are so special? What are you going to tell God if this question is going to be raised?

Mr. RG, you are complaining (according to your family and clan) that president ED Mnangagwa grabbed power from you via coup and refused to apologize. You grabbed victory from the late Morgan Tsvangirai in 2008 and refused to apologize. You just died with the truth of what happened to Tsvangirai victory. Why did you refuse to apologies to Tsvangirai?  

Why should you want ED Mnangagwa to apologize and ask for forgiveness when you never forgave during your life time? You killed 20,000 innocent Zimbabweans in Matabeleland and died before giving out an apology? You only accepted that it was a moment of madness. Why should ED Mnangagwa apologize to you?

You refused to forgive our freedom fighters. Ndabaningi Sithole and Chikerema were not recognized for their great contributions to the liberation of Zimbabwe because of you. I believe that you planned not to be buried at the national shrine because of this.

Mr. RG, there are a lot of cabinet ministers and political enemies who either disappeared or died in mysterious car accidents as well as alleged suicides. Rashiwe Guzha, Itai Dzamara and other activists are still at large. You know what happened to all these people but decided to snick before telling us what happened to them. If you did not ask for forgiveness, why should ED apologize to you? I am reminding you as you are waiting for your verdict (while still in the purgatory) that the souls of these people will demand answers from you. We do not know what happened to Tongogara?

Mr. RG, you did well by creating good education system since 1980. Bursaries were even extended to the university levels. By the time before the ED Mnangagwa coup, the education system had been destroyed by you. You constructed a beautify house and destroyed it. I cannot give you credit on what you constructed and destroyed.

Mr. RG, Zimbabwe became the breadbasket of Africa during your time but we are now importing maize from Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia etc. I cannot give you credit for land reform because you abused it. You gave several farms to your family and ZANU PF crooks leading to a perennial hunger in Zimbabwe. Today, ED is giving back the land to the whites. You should convince us as to why we should give you credit for the land reform?

You once created a powerful economy in Zimbabwe but by the time you disappeared from us, you left a teacher earning US$66. You created a viable economy and destroyed it before leaving to the other side. Should I give you credit for what you created and destroyed? The unemployment rate is above 80% because of you.

Conclusion
Mr. RG, you are a difficult person to define. However, you have left important lessons for all Zimbabweans for future. We now know that great people can also die just like us. If you use a sword, the same sword will turn against you. Vote rigging and power grabbing is short lived, you grabbed power from Tsvangirai and ED Mnangagwa grabbed it from you. If you forgive, others will also forgive you, however, if you don’t forgive others, others will also not forgive you.

Rest in power Gushungo. You are in my prayers while waiting for your judgment. I pray that God will forgive you. You have gone ahead of us but we will all meet and praise God at the end our journey.

Don Chigumba can be found on twitter @Donchigumba

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Don Chigumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3941 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1031 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4136 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5711 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days