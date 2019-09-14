Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

4 hrs ago | Views
Dear Minister of Transport

On Friday at around 1700 hours I witnessed one ZINARA tollgate till operator stealing from both the government and motorist. The operator in question was at the Guinea Fowl tollgate manning the Gweru to Shurugwi road. I was aboard a Toyota Funcargo and on arrival at the tollgate the driver handed ZW$6 to the operator and the boom was raised to allow the car to pass.

I enquired from the driver why he had paid $6 instead of the right tollgate fee of $10 and he told me "imarii yake yemuhumwe". This means the car was allowed to pass without paying the tollgate fee hence the operator stole from the government. The operator pocketed the $6 from the driver hence the operator stole from the motorist. Imagine how much the operator takes home after about 100 such cases a day? Surely something must be urgently done to curb this kind of corruption and day light thieving by these operators. Cheating and dishonesty, bribery and corruption, incompetence and insincerity are the root causes of our economic meltdown hence the general suffering.

Something must be done urgently to curb corruption at whatever level. Its high time corruption be classified as a very serious crime second only to murder and those found to be corrupt must rot in jail with hard labour!

True Patrtiot

Munya Shumba

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Munya Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's death breathes life into sleepy Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Join me in condemning Gushungo Clan & Mnangagwa over Mugabe's Mausoleum (Blue Roof)

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Sympathy for the devil

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe govt expenditure problem

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's frosty relations with Western powers are thawing

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

14 hrs ago | 11822 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

18 hrs ago | 4593 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

18 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

18 hrs ago | 1888 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

18 hrs ago | 6305 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 7271 Views

Striking doctors dig in

18 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

18 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

18 hrs ago | 1242 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

18 hrs ago | 681 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

18 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

18 hrs ago | 456 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

18 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

18 hrs ago | 703 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

18 hrs ago | 979 Views

The other side of Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 697 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

18 hrs ago | 731 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 220 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

18 hrs ago | 702 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

18 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

18 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

'18 people living in one room'

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

18 hrs ago | 240 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

18 hrs ago | 125 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

18 hrs ago | 310 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

18 hrs ago | 4418 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

18 hrs ago | 1093 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

18 hrs ago | 425 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

18 hrs ago | 278 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 158 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

18 hrs ago | 247 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

18 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

18 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

18 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

18 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

18 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days