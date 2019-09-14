ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

Opinion / Letters

Dear Minister of TransportOn Friday at around 1700 hours I witnessed one ZINARA tollgate till operator stealing from both the government and motorist. The operator in question was at the Guinea Fowl tollgate manning the Gweru to Shurugwi road. I was aboard a Toyota Funcargo and on arrival at the tollgate the driver handed ZW$6 to the operator and the boom was raised to allow the car to pass.I enquired from the driver why he had paid $6 instead of the right tollgate fee of $10 and he told me "imarii yake yemuhumwe". This means the car was allowed to pass without paying the tollgate fee hence the operator stole from the government. The operator pocketed the $6 from the driver hence the operator stole from the motorist. Imagine how much the operator takes home after about 100 such cases a day? Surely something must be urgently done to curb this kind of corruption and day light thieving by these operators. Cheating and dishonesty, bribery and corruption, incompetence and insincerity are the root causes of our economic meltdown hence the general suffering.Something must be done urgently to curb corruption at whatever level. Its high time corruption be classified as a very serious crime second only to murder and those found to be corrupt must rot in jail with hard labour!True PatrtiotMunya Shumba