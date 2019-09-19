Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe government is torturing, abducting and victimising the victims

Editor Sir

I am extremely disappointed by the Zanu-PF government run by Emmerson Mnangagwa.  Emmerson is not committed to true democracy at
all and is not even ready for any political reforms.It is regrettable that a young doctor who called for a strike citing poor remuneration and better working conditions was abducted and tortured by the Zimbabwe government.  It is shocking that of all the reported abduction,  not even a suspect has ever been arrested showing they know the perpetrators.

The main aim of the Zanu-PF government is to create a climate of fear among citizens. A doctor who called for a strike is said to be denied to seek medical attention abroad yet they die abroad. The worldwide trade unions should join forces to mount pressure on Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow real democracy to prevail and stop these abductions and torture which is forcing many disgruntled Zimbabweans to seek refugee in other countries all over the world.

Esther Tafadzwa Munyira
Human rights activist
Middlesbrough,  England
Email:esthermvemve@gmail
Phone:07492058107

Source - Esther Tafadzwa Munyira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

