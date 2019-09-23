Opinion / Letters

Dear EditorThe Supreme Court's unanimous judgement of all 11 justices ruled that the prime minister's suspension of Parliament until mid-October was unlawful. PM Johnson's prorogated UK parliament for his own ends and to stop constitutional free debates. Is British democracy a sham and run by liars like the Zimbabwean ZANU PF regime?Boris Johnson was seeking to defy parliament with regards to force a no-deal Brexit and he abused the monarch's prerogative by suspending parliament, in order to nullify parliament's constitutional duty. The Supreme Court has ruled PM Johnson's conduct unlawful. He has had his 15 min of fame and there's a need for an apology to parliament.Bigboy Sibanda