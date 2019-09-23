Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Emmerson Mnangagwa's Hypocracy

22 hrs ago | Views
Dear Editor,

Mnangagwa is incapable of making lasting peace in Zimbabwe. South Africa could have been a bloodbath after apartheid if it weren't for the likes of the greats, Desmond Tutu and Mandela who realised that the truth and reconciliation was the only way towards healing the rainbow nation. The ZANU PF system is corrupt, it even sees it's own citizens as the enemy of the state.

Mnangagwa took to twitter to tell us how he took some time to visit Ground Zero and pay his respects to those that lost their lives in the tragic terror attacks on the 11/09/01 on his attendance to the UN climate action summit 2019. He seems to think that his actions are admirable while I see the hypocrisy in that he denies his victims of Gukurahundi peace and all the rest of his victims over the years. Part of the healing process is to tell us what they did. For the dissappeard what happened and where are they?

Human Rights Activist

Bigboy Sibanda

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Bigboy Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2886 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 896 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days