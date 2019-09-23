Emmerson Mnangagwa's Hypocracy

Opinion / Letters

Dear Editor,Mnangagwa is incapable of making lasting peace in Zimbabwe. South Africa could have been a bloodbath after apartheid if it weren't for the likes of the greats, Desmond Tutu and Mandela who realised that the truth and reconciliation was the only way towards healing the rainbow nation. The ZANU PF system is corrupt, it even sees it's own citizens as the enemy of the state.Mnangagwa took to twitter to tell us how he took some time to visit Ground Zero and pay his respects to those that lost their lives in the tragic terror attacks on the 11/09/01 on his attendance to the UN climate action summit 2019. He seems to think that his actions are admirable while I see the hypocrisy in that he denies his victims of Gukurahundi peace and all the rest of his victims over the years. Part of the healing process is to tell us what they did. For the dissappeard what happened and where are they?Human Rights ActivistBigboy Sibanda