Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

6 hrs ago | Views
Dear Editor,

Thank you for the information on the challenges and happenings at the university. Following the stories and the videos, it is clear that action is needed to find a solution to these challenges.

Students are young adults and need guidance, worse in situations where they are away from their parents. The university has to come up with policies and procedures on the stay in the Hostels. Hostels in their nature are places of stay and may not be so different from the residential houses where the students come from.

While in residential areas there are by-laws which control the behaviour of these residents such as noise nuisance or neighbours laws, in this case similar controls could be needed and strike a balance between the students who may want to 'Chill' outside and those who may have other ideas.

Social partners and religious organisations may also come in on behaviour change and grooming. Society needs the students and hostels in universities are not new.

A mature and professional approach is needed for lasting solutions, as parents, getting to know what is happening in the institution helps to appreciate the challenges that we and the university are facing. I doubt that victimising or a blame game is a solution. Everyone has a part to play. Students have to complete their studies for their future.
Thank you,Concerned Citizen


Source - Concerned Citizen
Most Popular In 7 Days