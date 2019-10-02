Zimbabwe economy in steep contraction as inflation hit 300%

Opinion / Letters

Dear Editor,Two years after Mugabe was ousted in a military coup. Mnangagwa's government is failing to revive the economy in a country with abundant resources.The figures produced by the IMF regarding the state of Zimbabwe are alarming. Zimbabwe's inflation is highest in the world after Venezuela.The ZANU PF government should accept defeat. This is evident in fuel queues, price hikes and 18-hr power cuts. No running clean water and there's ED Mnangagwa flying in private jets. It's mind boggling.Some have a complete aversion to the hard truth. Some of us covet the truth after 4 decades of lies rammed down our throats. There was a time when chemicals were supplied locally and maintenance was programmed responsible. With this illegitimate government, everything is falling apart rapidly while they line up their pockets. It might help if we did not send a huge delegation on a Minister's trip.People have to realise that ZANU PF is not going to get any better. Their record speaks for itself, blatant incompetence, crimes against humanity, corruption, nepotism and mismanagement at every level. They spend millions on a dead man (Mugabe) where are their priorities. Time for Zimbabwean Ministers to take a pay cut and curb their expenses.Human Rights ActivistBigboy Sibanda