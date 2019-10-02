Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Zimbabwe economy in steep contraction as inflation hit 300%

02 Oct 2019 at 06:31hrs | Views
Dear Editor,

Two years after Mugabe was ousted in a military coup. Mnangagwa's government is failing to revive the economy in a country with abundant resources.

The figures produced by the IMF regarding the state of Zimbabwe are alarming. Zimbabwe's inflation is highest in the world after Venezuela.

The ZANU PF government should accept defeat. This is evident in fuel queues, price hikes and 18-hr power cuts. No running clean water and there's ED Mnangagwa flying in private jets. It's mind boggling.

Some have a complete aversion to the hard truth. Some of us covet the truth after 4 decades of lies rammed down our throats. There was a time when chemicals were supplied locally and maintenance was programmed responsible. With this illegitimate government, everything is falling apart rapidly while they line up their pockets. It might help if we did not send a huge delegation on a Minister's trip.

People have to realise that ZANU PF is not going to get any better. Their record speaks for itself, blatant incompetence, crimes against humanity, corruption, nepotism and mismanagement at every level. They spend millions on a dead man (Mugabe) where are their priorities. Time for Zimbabwean Ministers to take a pay cut and curb their expenses.

Human Rights Activist
Bigboy Sibanda

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Bigboy Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1299 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 732 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 639 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

9 hrs ago | 1130 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 15 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days