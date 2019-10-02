Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Zapu: The great awakening

02 Oct 2019 at 06:34hrs | Views
Zapu has embarked on a brave mission by starting the long overdue process of ‘root-cause analysis' in order to tackle the twin scourges of declining membership and electoral failure at recent polls. The Zapu leadership has opted to kick-start this process by engaging in a country-wide listening exercise.  A series of Zapu Indabas have been scheduled in preparation for the coming congress to be held in 2020.

This process began in the diaspora province of Europe on the last Saturday of September 2019. The event was held in Birmingham, the second city of the once great Great Britain. An invitation was sent to card-carrying Zapu members and those sympathetic to the Zapu cause. Zapu sympathisers can be defined as those with a past or current connection with Zapu, those interested in preserving the Zapu legacy and telling of its story and those wish Zapu well in future political endeavours but are not members for one reason or the other. The Indaba approach is the brainchild of the National Policy and Strategy portfolio ably spearheaded by Mrs Sakhile Sibanda. The Susan Ndlovu-led provincial execute obliged by volunteering to host the first Indaba.

The main purpose of the discussion was to infuse the party with ideas from party members as well as those who, while not being members, consider themselves as being Zapu at heart. On this aspect, the participants did not disappoint as it was as near 50:50 as was envisaged. Thus, the scene was set for a vibrant exchange of frank views pitting insider views against those impartial observers. The event was billed as a no-holds barred session with no taboo topics. It came as no surprise that veteran journalist and DJ Ezra Tshisa Sibanda was roped in as MC and chief moderator. His was a splendid top-drawer performance combining entertainment and teasing quips to stimulate debate.

The session was structured to allow for an opening address by the designated guest speaker to be followed by separate workshops and to be concluded with a plenary session tying it all together and providing for group feedback as well as a general open debate. Mr Irvine Sibona took to the podium with unadulterated conviction depicting of the Zapu of old. His was a clarion call to embrace the nationalism and shun regionalism as that is falling into Zanu's trap to continue to divide and rule with disastrous consequences for the ordinary Zimbabwean unfortunate to be within the country's borders. The same strife reverberates across the oceans to reach the proverbial sons and daughters of Zimbabwe forced to flee from the economic collapse of a once thriving and, dare I say,  flourishing economy. Part of the audience shifted uneasily at the call of embracing national approach as opposed to considering the regional option. You would be wrong to try to guess which section of the house did exactly that. It was registered that national politics had let the people of Matabeland behind vis a viz  Zanu and the Zanu-lyte Nelson Chamisa-led MDC. The guest speaker argued that underdevelopment of one or two regions can be reversed easily where ther is political will in the spirit of nation building and this alone should not be used as an excuse to further divide an already polarised nation.

As per spirit of the discussion no conclusion was drawn as the purpose was to gather people's ideas about the key issues to lay the ground for future exploration of emerging themes. At this point Themba Mthethwa was duly handed the baton to lead the workshops. He opened by going over the ground rules, emphasising that there was no right or wrong answer or contribution. He encouraged participants to express their frank views and offer suggestions or possible solutions to actual or perceived problems. The four workshops were to cover the following areas:
•    Zapu's strengths facilitated by Ms Sipho Sibanda (Northern Ireland}
•    Zapu's weaknesses facilitated by Mlamuli Nkomo ( North East)
•    Inclusiveness in Zapu facilitated by Mlindelwa Vundhla (West Midlands)
•    Resourcing and financing party activities-Facilitated by Arthur Molife (London-Luton)

Reports from the circulators indicated that vibrant interactions took place in all the four workshops. Yours truly was witnessed passionate exchange of views in the Inclusiveness group. Surprise surprise as the passion of the sympathisers matched and sometimes surpassed that of their counterparts. The reader can draw their won conclusions on the implications of this loaded statement. I was reliably informed that the same situation obtained elsewhere.

The plenary session brought even more lively debates. Each facilitator presented what they had captured in their workshops. This was followed by a question and answer session after each presenter. In addition, the general audience was able to make additional contributions to those sessions they had not been a part of.  This ensured that all viewpoints were catered for. Of particular note was the Zapu elders and Zapu youth agreement on promoting nationalism against regionalism. The middle aged seemed to be caught in the middle and remained divided on this issue. Was this a midlife crisis reflection or a mature appraisal of the reality as it is and not as it ought to be, one wonder.

Topics covered included reviewing Zapu's current ideology, Zapu's current slogans, Zapu's visibility, alliance building and inclusiveness of youth and women in particular. The party's resource procurement was scrutinised as this was identified as a lifeline that can make or break Zapu. One speaker from the audience lamented the unsung heroines of the struggle who stood shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts under trying circumstances.

The specific information gathered is just raw data and will not be further discussed here, suffice to say that the Zapu subcommittee tasked with interpreting this information will feedback at the appropriate time. This may be in the form of another Indaba in this region as was suggested at the end of the meeting.  On this note, it remains to be seen whether Zapu will be changed by the views of its sympathisers or whether Zapu will be able to lure its lost sons and daughters back home.

When the dust settled, it was obvious that this Indaba had been a resounding success. Zapu is onto something but whatever this is, the Zapu leadership had better be braced to hear what they are not expecting to hear as they roll out this listening programme . It is time the people say their piece of mind as we commonly say where I hail from. The Zapu Indaba's owes its success to the ordinary participants who travelled to the midlands for this meeting. Sister organisations Like MHHRM and business partners that helped that blessed the event by their mere presence let alone their contributions. This goodwill will be reciprocated before and after a Zapu government.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Mlindelwa Vundhla
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1301 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 736 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 639 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

9 hrs ago | 1134 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 15 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days