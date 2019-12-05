Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open letter to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | Views
Dear Sir,

It is now two years since November 2017 when you and your allies deposed your former leader, the late Robert Mugabe. In the aftermath of the coup you made a lot of promises to Zimbabweans.

Being a Zimbabwean myself, the events were of concern to me given that it is the nationality that I was gifted at birth.

I remember the song "Kutonga kwaro Gamba" being blared in the streets as my kinsmen marched in the streets. The euphoria infected men and women, black and white, MDC and ZANU PF alike.

You asked the citizens to give you a chance. You promised reforms, political and economic. I remember you chanting the phrase "… jobs jobs and jobs…" in your speech at the ZANU-PF headquarters.

Two years have passed by and you're still giving speeches. Nothing has changed, except that life has become harder for Zimbabweans. The majority of Zimbabweans are now far worse off from what they were before the coup. Your Transitional Stabilisation Program (TSP) has created poverty for the man on the streets and prosperity exclusively for the ZANU-PF elites.

Mr Mnangagwa, I am a concerned citizen and I read your recent article published by CNBC on the 17th of November 2019. That you acceded that too many Zimbabweans are suffering is the only truthful statement I can attest to from your Op-Ed. The rest I cannot agree with you. My conscience does not allow me when I think of how much suffering you have inflicted upon Zimbabweans.

You claimed that you gave people their voices back. Frankly, the only people that got their voice back are the ZANU-PF Lacoste faction. The rest of Zimbabweans have no say in national matters. Why are all demonstrations against the government being blocked by the police? How is prohibition of constitutional rights to assemble and restriction of freedoms to expression granting people their voices?

As you are well aware Mr Mnangagwa, in our traditional African way it is uncalled for to call one's elder a liar.

Unfortunately today I am in that position that I must forsake the traps of our traditional way of doing things. In your Op-Ed you lied when you stated that criticism of the government president is no longer taboo. Why are Zimbabweans being stopped from voicing their dissent with your government? Why are civic and political activists being intimidated, harassed and tortured by state security?

Your claim that criticism of the government is no longer taboo is negated by the avalanche of people that have lost their lives at the hands of your government for protesting.

Many unfortunate incidents have been recorded since your premiership in August 2018. This happened again in January 2019; August 2019 and November 2019.

The cosmetic changes to draconian laws are an insult to Zimbabweans as nothing has been changed by the MOPO (Maintenance of Peace and Order) bill. Until we have genuine political reforms, we shall continue facing the pain and misery of a rogue state.

The lack of independent state institutions is evidence to your lack of commitment to be different from your predecessor.

The propaganda of blaming sanctions for the misery Zimbabweans are facing is falling on deaf ears.

What will it take for you to realise that empty propaganda cannot substitute genuine political and economic reforms? You need to actively resolve the corruption, incompetence, nepotism and human rights abuses happening on your watch.

Words and speeches are just empty and will not turn the country's fortunes.

Your call to other nations is also falling on deaf ears. The spin mercenaries you have paid have not delivered. The western governments you desperately wanted to gaslight have seen through the charade.

The world has seen you for the charlatan that you are. How embarrassing that even your "all weather friends from the East" called out your Finance Minister for gross misstatement on his budget presentation.

That incident is an omen for you.

The writing is on the wall.

Remember the fate of Hector who failed to heed the good advice of Polydamas in Greek mythology.

Today, I write this open letter to you with the hope that perhaps you may reconsider your ways. Revisit the speech you gave outside the ZANU-PF headquarters on the eve of your first inauguration. Those words still ring in our ears. The promises you gave, the support you asked from us. Many believed in you and many gave you a chance. Is this how you repay their confidence?

The voice of the people spoke on 31 July 2018. The same voice is still speaking and it is growing louder by the day.

Ignore it at your peril.

Yours sincerely

Tinotenda Chihope

UK-based human rights activist


Source - Tinotenda Chihope
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

1 hr ago | 696 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

2 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Moyo is Zimbabwe's most common surname

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

3 hrs ago | 4439 Views

No one has monopoly of civilization

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Jonathan Moyo describes #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic?

3 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Still waiting for the rains

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Good Corporate Governance the solution to Zimbabwe's sporting challenge

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

We want 'Samson' back in our butcheries

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Namibia to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

5 hrs ago | 4672 Views

Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

5 hrs ago | 2819 Views

NetOne sues thieving employee

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

5 hrs ago | 520 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

5 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

6 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

6 hrs ago | 69 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days