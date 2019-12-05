Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

Open Letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity in Mutare, particularly the sidelining of HOB House Location.

As the national provider of electricity, you will, no doubt, be well aware of our plight, as HOB House residents, of a perennial absence of electricity, which occurs daily, almost seven days out of the seven weekdays.

With all due respect of protocol, I wish to draw your attention to the problems we have with regards to the differential treatment that we are getting from Zesa. I find myself right in telling you that, on a daily basis, electricity is switched off between 0400 and 0500 hours.

Electricity will only be restored around midnight, which is monotonic. Surprisingly, and under suspicious circumstances, the same is not what happens to other areas like Zimunya and Penhalonga, Fern Valley, Sakubva and Zimta which is adjacent to our location. In Zimunya, Fern Valley or Tsvingwe, it is very rare to see them without electricity. They even get restoration during the day, almost daily.

Since time immemorial, if the sky would show signs of rains, electricity is switched off in HOB House. We at times would go as far as four consecutive days and nights in absolute darkness, and one would think we are a cursed lot, and this is evidential in our view that ZESA has conceptually-grounded HOB House, which leaves absolute parallelism between us and the service provider. Does it mean that Zesa would have forgotten that there are also people in HOB House? Are the Zesa employees aware of 'intricate' linkings of electricity to our habits, living and custom?

Due to the absence of electricity, our area is subject to a very hazardous walk during the night. The other day, my neighbour had his foodstuffs, including meat and baby food, worth thousands of dollars rotten due to the perennial absence of electricity. As you already know, due to the economic hardships currently obtaining in the country, people are failing to obtain alternative back-up sources, and replacing any rotten foodstuffs would need another day for me to dwell on that, and l am concerned that there are a lot others who are facing the same predicament going unknown, if nothing is done about this soon.

I do hope you can find time to visit the locations during one of your workdays to see for yourself just how serious the problem has become and can, subsequently, lobby some of your fellow employees to support a change in the allocation of the scarce national resource.

I would be interested in seeing change and hearing from you with regards to your views on this matter and what you might be able to do about it.

Thank you in anticipation of your help.

Yours sincerely

Prof Luke Mbune Chakaza (Resident)



Source - Dailynews
Most Popular In 7 Days