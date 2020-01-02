'Chamisa's rejection of results triggered Mnangagwa's illegitimacy' - rubbish, it's rigging rejection is inconsequential

Opinion / Letters

Dear Gideon Chitanga,"The consequent illegitimacy facing President Mnangagwa after the rejection of his election victory by Chamisa has triggered political and economic uncertainty which has blighted his government's efforts of reengagement with the international community and prospects of financial support from International Financial Institutions(IFIs), multilateral and bilateral aid from Western countries, which imposed sanctions on ZANU PF elites, resulting in concerning socio-economic meltdown, nudging sub-regional leaders to push for dialogue," you said in Zimeye."The United Nations has already indicated that Zimbabwe is at the mercy of a disastrous man-made disaster as the country faces drought which may worsen emigration into already economically pressed neighbours, especially South Africa."This is just nonsense devoid of logic!President Mnangagwa is not illegitimate because Chamisa "rejected his election victory". Mnagagwa is illegitimate because the July 2018 elections were flawed and illegal and therefore null and void. A null and void elections process cannot produce a legitimate result and government. What Chamisa said and did is as inconsequential as me commanding the sun to rise tomorrow - it will rise regardless.The Americans, the EU, the Commonwealth and many other international nations and organisations were in Zimbabwe and had first hand witness accounts of how Zanu PF had blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections."The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner. The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," stated the EU Election Mission final report."As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."So you think the EU, the Americans, etc. were going to rewrite their reports just because Chamisa accept the flawed and illegal process.Indeed, Chamisa is the one taking advantage of the West's condemnation of the elections to push his own selfish agenda. He claim to have the key to unlock the economy; it is just grandstanding, he has no keys to change the reality of Zimbabwe being a pariah state.Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging thugs. No investors wants to do business with these crooks! As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state, there will be no meaningful economic recovery.The UN is spot on, Zimbabwe's seemingly intractable economic and political crisis is "a man-made disaster". The root cause of the crisis is the failure to hold free, fair and democratic elections - Zanu PF is responsible for that bit.The second bit, is allowing Zanu PF to get away with rigged elections - MDC leaders, the ordinary Zimbabweans and, to a lesser extend, SADC leaders are responsible for this. All this talk of dialogue with Zanu PF is just another way of avoiding telling Zanu PF thugs the truth - that they rigged the elections - and holding them to account!The key, the only key, to end Zimbabwe's pariah state is for everyone to acknowledge the July 2018 elections were flawed and illegal and the country has no legitimate government. We need an interim government to implement the reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections! Nothing else will suffice!The solution to Zimbabwe's man-made crisis must address the elephant in the room or it is just a waste of time! Given the seriousness of the mess in Zimbabwe today; the country does not have time to waste.Best regardsNomusa