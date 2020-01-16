Open letter from teacher 'Brian M'

Opinion / Letters

I would like to convey my most sincere and profound gratitude to all fellow Zimbabweans who have rallied behind and supported the cause on education that was spearheaded by Njube High School Students. I still stand by the firm belief that this youthful generation exibited elements of ghandism by exercising non violent resistance by marching peacefully.Thank you for your prayers fellow Zimbabweans. My heartfelt gratitude to those who have helped me these past 3 days, whose names I can not say for fear of victimisation. A million thanx goes to ARTUZ . The first union that went out of its way and try to locate me and extend a helping hand to a fellow colleague in this our noble a profession. Again whose members I shall not mention by name. A warm thank to both ZIMTA and PTUZ have also made their position clear. I am further sincerely humbled and thankful for the support coming lawyers and humanitarian organisations.To those who have called me by other names that are unkind, I also thank you. It Will never wipe away the power that is in the freedom of expression. The pen is mightier than the sword and the voices of the young have the grip of a vice., eternally binding. To those who view the action of children as unjust, I can only be pitiful of the cataract that has made your eyes blind, and the tumor in the brain that takes away reason. The young and old can not ignore that the education system is ailing and full of gangrene. As such it has gone putrid and the cleansing of such wounds demands serious attention on issues affecting education.The presence of officials from the Presidents Office, Military Intelligence and Prisons intelligence on that fateful day is testimony enough to say there are threats on my life. So naturally when they is clear and present danger, one is compelled to seek safety. Remember some have taken the icecream trail to rid the liver of a little poison.Thank You