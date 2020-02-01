Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

Opinion / Letters

Dear EditorThe Zimbabwe government has stepped up its mechanism to silence everyone who criticises them by dragging them to court and charged with treason. This is unbelievable to see Job Sikhala , an opposition vice chairman being taken to court on trial for trying to unconstitutionally overthrow the government.There is a serious political meltdown in Zimbabwe and Job Sikhala simply pointed out where Mnangagwa has failed to resuscitate the economy. Hospitals are ghost buildings with no medication and no doctors, clean water has become a scarce commodity, basic food has gone high beyond reach of the majority and no jobs since no one is coming to invest in their New Dispensation.Mnangagwa has captured the judiciary system so much that government critics are being targeted by the police and security forces and to a larger extent, this has driven all potential investors further away from Zimbabwe where there is no rule of law. Political Reforms are fundamental for a country like Zimbabwe to get back on its feet again.Esther Tafadzwa MunyiraHuman rights activistMiddlesbrough