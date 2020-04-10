Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

2 hrs ago | Views
Dear Mr President

I humbly greet you Sir

South Africa is one of the most blessed and beautiful countries in Africa, however at this time whilst we are facing this giant called covid-19 that is under threat. Nevertheless it doesn't change how privileged we are to call South Africa our home.

Even the most beautiful garden does wither in a certain season, but if it's well taken care of during that season, it always emerges more beautiful than ever at a proper time. So will our nation be, if we do the lockdown in the right way and avoid an uprising by angry South Africans after this pandemic has passed. I always say one must not resolve today's problem, by postponing future problems that will rise from the problem he claims to have resolved today.

Mr President this is definitely not the best time for critics or playing the blame game. We need to come together as South Africans despite our gender, race, religion, status and political differences and make each day a time to pull and push together in the best interest of all South Africans. I mean all, not only a selected few. I know very well that leadership is not easy and you can't reach everyone, but we can reach everyone when we unite our hopes, and trial and test every suggestion.

Mr President I can't despute the necessity of a lockdown. I support and understand your decision. Nevertheless we all know the economic situation of our country, more especially the high rate of poverty caused by unemployment. I don't want to mention the cause of this high unemployment rate, because I made it clear that this is not the time for criticism. We just want to survive this pandemic as a nation and that can only be possible by working together against all odds.

Mr President we can't say people must be locked in their homes and not go out because you don't want them to be infected and that you are saving their lives while they have nothing to eat in their houses. Isn't that a violation of theirs rights? I have personally spoke to many relatives and friends telephonically and they don't mind the lockdown but most of them are stressed and worried because they can bearly feed themselves and they are running out of food. Mr President I heard you very well when you addressed the nation you spoke of social reliefs and solidarity funds.

The employed will will file for UIF, the businesses will apply for some grants, for assistance and other measures of assistance you mentioned. But you left out the unemployed and the informal businesses, like salons, car washes, spaza shops...etc. When I speak of the unemployed I speak of hustlers, who can't hustle because of the lockdown, and I don't mean lazy and idling people who only complain and wait for handouts.

Most informal businesses are not registered, they don't even pay tax, because it's all about putting bread on the table, and many families survive because of that. Although they are not paying tax, they are helping the government since creating jobs is mission impossible for our leaders. Sir, you also spoke about food parcels; how many families will be reached? Will they even be able to prepare a decent meal from those foods parcels?

Mr President don't be deceived Sir by the rich and the working class applauding you for great leadership during this pandemic. They have enough food and money saved to survive for a year or more whilst they relax with their families, bonding without worrying about their next meal.

Sir, the poor masses that are economically affected and stressed today will be the decision makers  in the municipal elections next year; the only chance to voice their grievances. Mr President this pandemic is your opportunity to lead us, by ensuring all your subjects see the care not with words, but with actions.

Many law abiding South Africans are worse than prisoners at this very moment. Prisoners will continue to get 3 decent meals and have free accommodation whilst many South Africans who hustle to put bread on the table won't be able to do so due to this lockdown and many will even be thrown out by landlords for not paying their monthly rent. Although the lockdown can be justified, we can't avoid the basics of living.
 
On the other side, some law enforcement officers are abusing their powers despite you clearly requesting them to serve with love and care. They are busy abusing innocent citizens, while our crime rate is so high. Where it matters most for them to enforce the law to criminals they fail with flying colors. People are already going through a lot, this is a democratic nation our constitution must be upheld and respected even during the lockdown.

My President I request you to work more on giving food vouchers rather than food hampers. That can be achieved by giving every child and elderly grant recipients food voucher as an additional benefit to their grant. Most of the grants beneficiaries feed huge families, more especially now when schools are temporarily suspended.

Mr President please take a firm stand and suspend any rent payment either to landlords or municipalities, and plead with the banking sector to pardon bonds payers during the lockdown.

Mr President urge and advise every household in South Africa to have a small vegetable garden in their yards, this will play a crucial role to food security.

Mr President make sure educational and inspiration programs take over our tv screens. A fearful and panicking nation, won't overcome anything, unlike a strong and hopeful nation.

My president, make price hiking during this time a serious criminal offense with hefty consequences to ascertain that households are able to sustain themselves.

Mr President there is much I can advise with but I can only mention few things in this email to avoid being lengthy.
Lastly Mr President, I advise all parliament members, to be excluded from lockdown. It's high time they go to the streets and serve the nation. Aslong as they follow safety measures protocol. We also need these comrades to ensure that our democracy is not taken for granted due to the lockdown, they are voted to be seers and protectors of human rights.

I thank you in advance Sir, and I wish you all the best in leading our nation during this life threatening pandemic.

"Leadership is not a career, but it's a calling that comes with great responsibilities."✍🏽

Kind Regards
Mr Eric Shikobela
Pretoria, Mamelodi.
☎️078 169 7968

Source - Eric Shikobela
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

34 mins ago | 118 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

35 mins ago | 83 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

39 mins ago | 137 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

39 mins ago | 149 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

40 mins ago | 164 Views

Lockdown without massive screening won't work, says Chamisa's MDC

41 mins ago | 83 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

41 mins ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

42 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

45 mins ago | 82 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

46 mins ago | 38 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

47 mins ago | 128 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

48 mins ago | 44 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

49 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

50 mins ago | 54 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 462 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

1 hr ago | 204 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

1 hr ago | 147 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

1 hr ago | 122 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 515 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

8 hrs ago | 657 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

8 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3887 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

13 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

13 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

13 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

13 hrs ago | 10554 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

13 hrs ago | 1039 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

13 hrs ago | 405 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

13 hrs ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days