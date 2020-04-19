Latest News Editor's Choice


Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

DEAR senator Morgen Komichi,

I was watching a video interview where you were being interviewed by some online paper, where you insinuated that you were the bona fide MDC-T chairperson.

The Supreme Court said the party should go back to the structure before the unconstitutional appointments of two additional vice presidents (Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri) in 2016.

This means Lovemore Moyo is the one who should be the chairperson as he only resigned from his position in 2018 citing the same unconstitutionalism that you are talking about.

Understandably, Moyo may want to maintain his decision to quit, but you, Komichi, as soon as the Supreme Court judgment was passed, already had a written statement to read as chairman of the party before allowing Moyo to decline his restoration as chairperson as ordered by the Supreme Court.

You must admit that you are power-hungry.

Obviously, you are hurt just like many other party cadres, as you worked hard for the party.

But that power-grabbing act of claiming chairmanship before the legitimately restored chairman Moyo had turned down the offer was wrong.

If Moyo decides or has already decided not to get back to his position, that is evidence that the Supreme Court judgment is not implementable because some people do not want to go back to their 2014 positions.

Moyo will not be the only one who may not want to revert to his 2014 position. There could be some who were youths then and no longer eligible to be in the youth league.

If Moyo cannot revert to a position he has been restored to, holding an extra-ordinary congress without him as chair is a violation of the rule of law.

You should abide by the rule of law. You were not the chairman in 2016, and the Supreme Court judgment is very clear about restoring people to their 2014 positions.

Source - newsday
