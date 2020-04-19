Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

Opinion / Letters

PEOPLE from all walks of life, opposition parties, church organisations and students - including myself - were caught up in a frenzied celebration following the fall of the late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.Nearly everybody thought that a new Zimbabwe had been born, but my mind has been a workshop of ideas, caught in a dilemma, trying to figure out who really holds power in the revolutionary party.The Zanu-PF supporters do not have the power, neither do they influence changes in the revolutionary party. There is a certain cartel in the army which calls the shots as far as leadership is concerned. So, Zanu-PF is hinged on the army and is a shell without it. The Zanu-PF supporters are just used as cannon fodder and do not wield any power no matter how many times they can vote for the removal or replacement of their leaders.When Mugabe expelled then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, he used people from all the provinces to endorse the decision, but that was just a coverup.Surprisingly, the people who were in the forefront during Mugabe's era calling for Mnangagwa's expulsion from Zanu-PF and accusing him of border jumping are the same people who are now praise-singing him.So, in a nutshell, the same tactics which Mugabe used during his tenure of office are the same tactics being used by Mnangagwa under his new republic. It is only the driver who has changed but we are still travelling on the same bus.Mugabe used to arrest anybody who crossed his political path. Arrests of the opposition members are continuing unabated. Mutasa South MP Regai Tsunga was arrested for sourcing food aid for vulnerable members of his constituency.We always read about First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in the Press donating and or see her on TV doing philanthropic work nearly every week and does not need any clearance. That is selective application of the law.This new republic, new dispensation or whatever name they call it is just a replica of Mugabe's regime. Nothing has changed. The players are just the same, only positions of play have changed.Recently, we also learnt of another arbitrary arrest on Lovemore Zvokusekwa (36), who was remanded in custody to May 13, 2020 for circulating a fake document on different WhatsApp platforms about COVID-19, a statement which turned out to be true.This is how Zanu-PF has been operating since 1980.