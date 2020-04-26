Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Mnangagwa's administration must respect court orders

26 Apr 2020 at 22:33hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, still only two years old, has constantly been found under the glare of human rights defenders' microscope who question his commitment to protecting the rights of the weak and citizens in general.

Mnangagwa, like his predecessor the late Robert Mugabe who ironically was his mentor for a staggering half a century, has shown a disconcerting willingness to ignore court orders and that speaks volumes of the kind of administration he envisages.

A week or so ago the High Court in Harare ruled in favour of medical practitioners who had approached the bench seeking an order to compel government to provide safety wear to workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. Mnangagwa has not said a word about the ruling or shown a willingness to stick to it.

As if that was not enough, another High Court judge ruled that government must provide literature on the COVID-19 pandemic in Braille for visually-impaired citizens. As usual, Mnangagwa has been mum on this. His ministers have said nothing, neither have they made any indication on how they will seek to obey this order. Meanwhile, the danger posed to this vulnerable group by the coronavirus continues to grow with each passing day.

When he came to power in 2017 on the back of a military-backed change of guard, Mnangagwa promised to be "a listening President". He has repeated this on many occasions since then. Mnangagwa also promised not only to respect human rights and the rule of law in what was supposed to be a break with his "master's dark" near 37-year rule. However, the events in the past two weeks and before send the wrong message and we are worried that he could be slowly sliding into that dark hole that we all wished he would not.

Before we know it we will be back to factory settings. It is now that we all should shout and stop this. Government needs to learn to obey court orders and show citizens that no one, not even the government is above the law. The kind of behaviour that Mnangagwa and his administration are showing only creates one thing: Chaos.

Our heroic health workers some of whom have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of the motherland must be protected at all costs. Government has indicated it intends to test all of them to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, but this seems to be taking forever.

The messages warning the public of the existence of the pandemic must reach everyone and every corner of the country. It would be an abrogation of duty if Mnangagwa were to fail on this and a life was to be lost. Life is sacrosanct. As a constitutional democracy, we ought to abide by the dictates of the Constitution and uphold court orders.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

21 mins ago | 63 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

55 mins ago | 449 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1281 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1435 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 808 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 578 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 1492 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3304 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

7 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1475 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3524 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1483 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 638 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 978 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

8 hrs ago | 781 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1035 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 594 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5794 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5133 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5361 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7697 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

20 hrs ago | 3904 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8926 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12432 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 4002 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days