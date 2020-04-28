Opinion / Letters

Dear Editor,After receiving several calls from family, friends, business associates and government officials, I would like to clarify that I am Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi not Kudzai Mutisi. There is an unfortunate coincidence with our names.I am Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi MBA (UK), BEng Electronics Engineering and Management (UK)) and based in Zimbabwe. I am the CEO of Hansole and a registered member of Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE), a registered practising engineer with the Engineers Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ), Chairman of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) a division of ZIE and a board member of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IODZ).Several government officials and the public have unfortunately vented their anger, meant for Kudzai Mutisi on me, hence this need to clarify my status. Please note I am Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi and not Kudzai Mutisi.If you need any further clarification please do not hesitate to contact me on 0772278161.RegardsEngineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi