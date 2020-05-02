Machete and axe armed gangs terrorize people as police look other side

Opinion / Letters

Dear,They are so daring that they move around armed with machetes and big axes during broad day light. They terrorize, rob, rape, beat and kill villagers boasting that nothing will happen to them and for sure it seems they are untouchable. These notorious criminals have brought untold suffering to Murowa Community in Zvishavane district.Recently a man was attacked by a very big axe leaving a very deep cut on his cheek, swollen chest and depressed rib cage (as revealed by X-ray). This attempted murder case was reported to Mtambi police base but nothing has been done to apprehend the culprit who is still roaming the village. Like his other partners in crime he claims that the police will never arrest him. Last month a gang of three attacked people at Murowa shops with machetes and okapi knives. The three young men were overpowered and apprehended by the youth and handed over to Mtambi police base. As usual the youths were set free by the same police officers based at Mtambi.Several serious criminal cases of rape, attempted murder, murder and stock theft have been swept under the carpet by these officers at Mtambi police base. It is common knowledge that reporting a case to Mtambi police base is a waste of time as the culprits are set free obviously after bribing the officers. This police base is not helping the community as they work hand in glove with the criminals. The area around Vugwi-Gudo-Mototi is infested with criminals who rob, rape and kill people during broad day light. There is need for urgent action before the povo take the law unto their hands. The police must arrest accused criminals, open dockets and send them to the courts for a fair trial. We need to restore confidence in our justice system. Corrupt police officers and judiciary members must be fired without a single benefit.Concerned CitizensMurowa Community Zvishavane