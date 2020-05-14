Latest News Editor's Choice


'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

Dear Paul Mavima,

I assume that as Social Welfare minister, your ministry is responsible for the distribution of support packages received from donors to assist the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is disturbing to see that your party Zanu-PF is now compelling people to bring party membership cards in order to receive food assistance obtained from donors.

This practice has been going on for a long time. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has long known this but has always turned a blind eye to these issues.

All Mnangagwa makes are sweeping statements about his concern for the plight of the people, but the world now knows that this is all fake as he has not taken any action to reprimand his wayward officials. Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, for example, received donations for the coronavirus and went on to brand them Zanu-PF sponsorship and Mnangagwa did not publicly reprimand him.

Obviously, because his image was printed on the donations as a way to campaign for him, falsely making people believe that it is Zanu-PF which procured the goods.
How do you as the responsible minister feel when your colleagues in Zanu-PF abuse donor assistance in this manner? When will you say you have had enough of such abuse of public resources by your colleagues and resign or are you also benefiting from preferential treatment or you are part of the bandwagon?


Source - newsday
