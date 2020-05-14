Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Opening of schools premature, Period!

by ZIMTA
1 hr ago | Views
Dear Editor,

The recent announcement by the Head of State, President Emmerson Mnangagwa regarding the reopening of schools to examination classes has left most forward thinking educationists shell shocked. Re-opening of schools whilst hordes of people from the diaspora are being bused in from Covid 19 infested regions might be just as good as opening Pandora's box.

Sadly, this announcement is in direct conflict with the situation obtaining on the ground where schools are being used as Covid 19 quarantine centres. This raises the simple question, where are these classes expected to be carried out if these institutions are being used as quarantine centres? The quarantine process of returnees has been marred by the huge influx of boarder jumpers who are taking advantage of  some of the countries' porous boarder posts, leaving the country vulnerable to further infections.
Taking a closer look at the Zimbabwean education set up vis -a- vis the World Health Organisation guidelines on social distancing, we can already see that there is conflict. Average classes have a teacher to pupil ratio of about 1: 60 and such a large class cannot ensure effective social distancing. The alternative would be to split the class which in turn requires the employment of another teacher. Without effective social distancing in schools, these institutions will easily turn into high infection zones with catastrophic results. Government needs to attend to that before there is any talk of re-opening schools.

Availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in schools is another area of concern. Looking at the way Government has handled industry by merely giving instruction without the financial backing in regards to the issue of testing employees, leaves a lot to be desired. Schools most of which have dried up coffers are in no position to avail PPEs to Educators and pupils leaving this burden in the hands of Government. Other schools of thought are encouraging the government to transfer the burden of PPEs to parents however the extended lockdown has left most households poorer than before as all informal traders are still banned from conducting any business activities.

Teachers who are the main characters in the administration of classes lack the technical and critical skills regarding the detection and handling of Covid 19 cases. Just like we have witnessed unequipped frontline nurses losing their lives in the fight against Covid 19, the same could easily happen to Teachers as they interact with children from various homes and backgrounds. Before schools re-open, Teachers in all their wisdom need to be trained in effectively and safely handling themselves as well as their students in regards to Covid 19. Whichever way you want to look at it, no teacher training on handling Covid 19, no classes, this is simple a non negotiatiable issue.

Temperature screening and hand sanitizing has been made mandatory at all entrances in all institutions, however this comes at a cost. Schools in this regard need to have someone who will be dedicated to this task which is another cost the Government is expected to cater for. As the testing happens, proper guidelines in regards to the handling of suspected cases need to be in place and made available to schools well before they open. As we speak there is nothing of that sort.

In conclusion, everything else considered,the Government  is hereby called upon to sit down the relevant health and education authorities as well as to consult widely before opening Pandora's box. With Covid 19 cases on the rise daily and the flu season being upon us, this will turn out to one of the worst decisions ever. Zimbabwe's capacity to test, trace contacts, isolate and treat patients is still way below pandemic standards and the premature opening of schools can result in more infections against an already weak health system.

Yours Sincerely
ZIMBABWE TEACHERS' ASSOCIATION, (ZIMTA)




Source - ZIMTA
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Abductions and torture: the fiery monster of fear in our midst!

1 hr ago | 179 Views

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

1 hr ago | 117 Views

VISET says there are no clear interventions on the extended Lockdown

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

3 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Khupe fights back

3 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

3 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

3 hrs ago | 900 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

4 hrs ago | 2526 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

13 hrs ago | 3695 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

14 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

14 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

15 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

15 hrs ago | 5626 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

16 hrs ago | 3020 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

16 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

16 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

16 hrs ago | 711 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

16 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

16 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

17 hrs ago | 2423 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

18 hrs ago | 2531 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

20 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

20 hrs ago | 861 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

20 hrs ago | 829 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days