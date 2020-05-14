ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

Opinion / Letters

Dear editor,The water situation in the city is very critical and it maddens me to hear that Mr Modi is supplying his constituents a water bowser proudly displaying a sign saying from ZANU-PF and Mr Modi. My son was driving in Nkulumane today when he came across this bowser.For the entire 40 years that this government has been in power, it has done nothing to solve the water shortage problem in this city, except to dangle the Gwaai-Shangani dam construction carrot to the electorate at election time.I stay in Tshabalala and we constantly suffer water problems because delinquents from Sizinda sabotage our water supply pipes, and I suspect very strongly that this is political as recently they are also reported to have damaged a borehole in Vulindlela.It's bad enough that the party is using COVID 19 to further their political agenda by claiming that donations of foodstuffs are "from the president", but using water as a political weapon is nothing short of diabolical! I hope you and your team can investigate this further and make people aware of what's going on.Sincerely,S Mlala (Miss)