FUNDRAISER: Appeal for donations to build Mathonisa primary school

Opinion / Letters

Mathonisa Primary School is situated between the 55 and 60 km peg along Victoria Falls Road in Zimbabwe. The school is in very bad shape with kids learning from makeshift classrooms of what used to be a white farmer's shade for machinery.The classrooms are falling apart from non-maintenance over the years.We have engaged the government representatives in the hope that they could help with funding and they were promising at first and then they went silent after giving us 10 000 bricks. Which means we are back to square one in trying to source for the rest of building material as a community.Well-wishers can contact Mrs. Mpofu on +263 776 450 520Or Memory C. Ncube on +27 74 442 5963