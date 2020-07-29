Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

Opinion / Letters

I am based in Mash Central Mazowe district and would like to raise my concern about COVID-19 suspects handling, testing and reporting.Mash central is being reported as one of provinces with low cases of covid-19 but i believe this is not the true position.The current state of affairs in health facilities is that people are not properly being tested and those suspects who present themselves with covid symptoms are returned home without being tested and advised to self isolate at home but no one follows them to check their status.This means if the suspect is positive he/she will continue spreading the virus at home and the health officials who would have attended him/her are not being tested and the probability of further spreading is high among health workers themselves. At Tsungubvi Polyclinic in Glendale a suspect went to the facility coughing heavily and having difficulties in breathing more so his temperature was elevated and had diarrhoea.It is said He had travelled from Mvuma aboard a gonyeti from South Africa with other 7 occupants the previous week.So the signs and symptoms and history of travel clearly points that the boy could be positive for coronavirus. He was returned home after spending 2 days at the health facility sharing facilities such as toilets and accommodation with other health workers despite him being a suspect. The district officials did not come to collect him to isolation centre at hospital, he was not tested to date, his status is uknown and the clinic was not fumigated. So if he is positive it means most health officials are now at risk .I am so concerned that if this is what is happening in the province then the figures are not a true reflection of what is not on the ground. May the PMD of Mash Central Dr Tshuma follow up on this Glendale suspect case because we are now afraid of visiting the health facility because we now don't know the status of the boy and nurses.YoursWorried Glendale Member