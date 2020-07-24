Letter to the people of Zimbabwe

Opinion / Letters

Pamusoroi Dzimbabwe.There are people to whom Zimbabwe is ok as it is. Kwavari yakatonaka. This situation that the majority of us call a crisis, to them is their opportunity to make money, to steal, and to loot.They are opposed to change, especially the kind of change that threatens their hegemony, and their hold on the country.These are the people who wield real power in Zimbabwe, the people to whom the country's politicians are beholden.It is also a sad reality that we cannot escape, that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to extricate the country from the grip of these heartless individuals and organisations, probably because the reality of it all is even bigger than him, so he has very little room to manoeuvre. Or he is also implicated in this looting and stealing, or he is simply captured.Whatever the case, the results of this failure are there for all to see; we are going downhill very fast, and with no brakes.So what does the country need to free itself from the jaws of the vice that these people have put us into?From the look of things, we are in very big trouble. Our take on the situation could be exaggerated yes, but should we be correct, then only a revolution can free Zimbabwe from the grip of this vice.The opposition in Zimbabwe has no capacity to carry out such a revolution, neither are they built to carry out one.What the nation needs is one more option or a variety of other options, options that will equip us to either arm twist the system to institute the changes that need to be made or sweep the entire system away completely, and prosecute those that are responsible for our suffering, then install a new political dispensation that is not only willing to serve the people of Zimbabwe, but is overwhelmingly zealous to do so.As our people cry for relief the need to launch this revolution now, today, has never been more urgent.It is important however, to stress that this revolution cannot be executed on the basis of the hatred that we feel for ZANU PF for the damage and carnage they have brought on our lives.This is simply because the politics of hatred is what brought us into this mess in the first place. And there is nothing to be gained by joining this bandwagon of hatred.So as we launch the people's war we do it on the premise of a vision, a vision of a new ZIMBABWE that we intent to create, the nature of which we should sit down and carefully envision.It is in pursuit of this vision, and the dream that there can, and must be a better Zimbabwe, where we are all free, where we can feed our families and send our children to school, it is in pursuit of this vision that the NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT launches the people struggle.This is not simply a liberation struggle .as in liberating ourselves from whatever and whoever is holding us hostage. It is a massive campaign to build a new reality for our people, for ourselves, a campaign executed by citizens who are ready and willing to lay it all on the line until a new Zimbabwe is born.On behalf of my president, on behalf of the NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT, and all the people of Zimbabwe who are dying for a new ZIMBABWE, happier and more prosperous, I declare in your presence Dzimbabwe;The people's struggle has begun!!!!SHUNGUDZAISHE JULIUS MACHINGURADEPUTY SECRETARY FOR INFORMATIONNATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT.